All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 20412 N 32ND Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20412 N 32ND Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

20412 N 32ND Lane

20412 North 32nd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20412 North 32nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TOTALLY REFRESHED Inside and Out! This property has been renewed with new fixtures, lights, hardware, new carpet, and white faux wood blinds throughout. Fresh paint inside and out. New Roof! New Kitchen appliances, and washer and Dryer all included in rental. Great room concept with Kitchen open to family room and dining area PLUS formal living room. Split floorplan with spacious master bedroom separate from other 2 bedrooms. Master has walk in closet and private bathroom with newly resurfaced shower, separate dual sink vanity that has resurfaced vanity and new faucets. New ceiling fans in every room. Spacious lush backyard with beautiful trees and mature landscaping. 1 car garage. Apply TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20412 N 32ND Lane have any available units?
20412 N 32ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20412 N 32ND Lane have?
Some of 20412 N 32ND Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20412 N 32ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20412 N 32ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20412 N 32ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20412 N 32ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20412 N 32ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20412 N 32ND Lane offers parking.
Does 20412 N 32ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20412 N 32ND Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20412 N 32ND Lane have a pool?
No, 20412 N 32ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20412 N 32ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 20412 N 32ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20412 N 32ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20412 N 32ND Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College