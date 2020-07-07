20412 N 32ND Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

TOTALLY REFRESHED Inside and Out! This property has been renewed with new fixtures, lights, hardware, new carpet, and white faux wood blinds throughout. Fresh paint inside and out. New Roof! New Kitchen appliances, and washer and Dryer all included in rental. Great room concept with Kitchen open to family room and dining area PLUS formal living room. Split floorplan with spacious master bedroom separate from other 2 bedrooms. Master has walk in closet and private bathroom with newly resurfaced shower, separate dual sink vanity that has resurfaced vanity and new faucets. New ceiling fans in every room. Spacious lush backyard with beautiful trees and mature landscaping. 1 car garage. Apply TODAY!