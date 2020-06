Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Large Living Room and Family Room, plus separate building for workshop or hobbies plus extra storage room and separate Laundry Room. These rooms are not included in square footage. Fresh paint and new wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Great area walking distance to light rail on 19th Ave and Senior Center,Tennis Center and Elementary School. Owner/Agent.