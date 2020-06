Amenities

dishwasher fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Vaulted ceilings and tons of light in the 3 bed plus de/2 bath home. Great room open to kitchen and dining area. Large Master split from secondary bedrooms. Tile in all common area. Freshly painted with brand new carpeting in all bedrooms. Private front entrance. In a very desirable neighborhood near shopping, dining, and easy access to freeways. P.V. Schools.