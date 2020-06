Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in the wonderful gated community of Northgate with tons of amenities including a resort style pool, spa, playground, greenbelt and basketball courts. This home has just been painted and new flooring installed throughout. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs along with the 3 bedrooms. Very open and spacious, you won't be disappointed.