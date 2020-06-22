All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2034 W TURNEY Avenue

2034 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2034 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE-IN Ready! This wonderfully remodeled property is located on the corner of a Cul-de-sac. Tiled throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms this property in addition to 3 Bedrooms has a large bonus room that can be used as an Office or Den. It also has a large laundry room that can be used in combination as a work area. The property sits on a large fenced lot with RV Gate access to the backyard and plenty of space for storage. Property has a 2 car garage and slab that can fit an additional 4 cars. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 W TURNEY Avenue have any available units?
2034 W TURNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 W TURNEY Avenue have?
Some of 2034 W TURNEY Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 W TURNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2034 W TURNEY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 W TURNEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2034 W TURNEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2034 W TURNEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2034 W TURNEY Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2034 W TURNEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 W TURNEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 W TURNEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2034 W TURNEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2034 W TURNEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2034 W TURNEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 W TURNEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 W TURNEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
