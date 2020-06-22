2034 W TURNEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

MOVE-IN Ready! This wonderfully remodeled property is located on the corner of a Cul-de-sac. Tiled throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms this property in addition to 3 Bedrooms has a large bonus room that can be used as an Office or Den. It also has a large laundry room that can be used in combination as a work area. The property sits on a large fenced lot with RV Gate access to the backyard and plenty of space for storage. Property has a 2 car garage and slab that can fit an additional 4 cars. Come see this home today!