2033 North 17th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix custom 4/2 house with office/den area, all tile floors, fresh updated paint through out, expansive kitchen to living room flow with like new appliances, huge split bedrooms, updated bathrooms, washer/dryer hooks, private patios, premium over sized lot with off street parking in addition to carport parking, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.