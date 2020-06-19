All apartments in Phoenix
2033 North 17th Place
2033 North 17th Place

2033 North 17th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2033 North 17th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix custom 4/2 house with office/den area, all tile floors, fresh updated paint through out, expansive kitchen to living room flow with like new appliances, huge split bedrooms, updated bathrooms, washer/dryer hooks, private patios, premium over sized lot with off street parking in addition to carport parking, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 North 17th Place have any available units?
2033 North 17th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 North 17th Place have?
Some of 2033 North 17th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 North 17th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2033 North 17th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 North 17th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2033 North 17th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2033 North 17th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2033 North 17th Place offers parking.
Does 2033 North 17th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 North 17th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 North 17th Place have a pool?
No, 2033 North 17th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2033 North 17th Place have accessible units?
No, 2033 North 17th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 North 17th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 North 17th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

