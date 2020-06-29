All apartments in Phoenix
2029 West Claremont Street

2029 West Claremont Street
Location

2029 West Claremont Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances and a glass top stove! The master bedroom has a private bath with a walk in shower! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering $250 off!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 West Claremont Street have any available units?
2029 West Claremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 West Claremont Street have?
Some of 2029 West Claremont Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 West Claremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
2029 West Claremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 West Claremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 West Claremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 2029 West Claremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 2029 West Claremont Street offers parking.
Does 2029 West Claremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 West Claremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 West Claremont Street have a pool?
No, 2029 West Claremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 2029 West Claremont Street have accessible units?
No, 2029 West Claremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 West Claremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 West Claremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

