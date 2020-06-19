20236 N. 6th Drive #6

Amenities
*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO IN LA CRESCENTA *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with 863 square feet and is located is Phoenix. The interior features a split floor plan with a great room, master bedroom with walk in closet and a full bathroom, other bedroom also comes with a full bathroom and 2 closets, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior includes an assigned covered parking space, patio, storage room and a great community pool & spa.
La Crescenta HOA
Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer - City of Phoenix
Trash - Included
Cross Street: 7th Ave / Beardsley
Directions: North on 7th Ave, Right on Yukon, Right on 6th Dr, Right into driveway
(RLNE3224371)