Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20236 N. 6th Drive #6
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:45 AM

20236 N. 6th Drive #6

20236 North 6th Drive · (623) 889-7727
Location

20236 North 6th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 863 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO IN LA CRESCENTA *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with 863 square feet and is located is Phoenix. The interior features a split floor plan with a great room, master bedroom with walk in closet and a full bathroom, other bedroom also comes with a full bathroom and 2 closets, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior includes an assigned covered parking space, patio, storage room and a great community pool & spa.

La Crescenta HOA

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer - City of Phoenix
Trash - Included

Cross Street: 7th Ave / Beardsley
Directions: North on 7th Ave, Right on Yukon, Right on 6th Dr, Right into driveway

(RLNE3224371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 have any available units?
20236 N. 6th Drive #6 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 have?
Some of 20236 N. 6th Drive #6's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 currently offering any rent specials?
20236 N. 6th Drive #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 pet-friendly?
No, 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 offer parking?
Yes, 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 does offer parking.
Does 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 have a pool?
Yes, 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 has a pool.
Does 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 have accessible units?
No, 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20236 N. 6th Drive #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
