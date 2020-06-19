20236 N. 6th Drive #6

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO IN LA CRESCENTA *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with 863 square feet and is located is Phoenix. The interior features a split floor plan with a great room, master bedroom with walk in closet and a full bathroom, other bedroom also comes with a full bathroom and 2 closets, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior includes an assigned covered parking space, patio, storage room and a great community pool & spa.



La Crescenta HOA



Utilities:

Electric - APS

Water/Sewer - City of Phoenix

Trash - Included



Cross Street: 7th Ave / Beardsley

Directions: North on 7th Ave, Right on Yukon, Right on 6th Dr, Right into driveway



(RLNE3224371)