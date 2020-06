2019 E CAMPBELL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL 2 BED, 2.5 BATH + LOFT CONDO WITH ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE. LARGE LIVING AREA WITH TILE FLOORING AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. STUNNING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR, TILE BACKSPLASH AND TWO PANTRY AREAS. NICELY MANICURED BACKYARD/PATIO AREA WITH BBQ. LOFT AREA AND 1 BEDROOM W/ON-SUITE FULL BATH ON SECOND LEVEL. GOOD SIZED MASTER BEDROOM ON THE 3RD LEVEL WITH FULL BATH, DUAL SINKS, GARDEN STYLE TUB, SEPARATE WALK-IN SHOWER AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. INSIDE WASHER & DRYER. NICE COMMUNITY POOL/SPA AREA AND BEAUTIFUL GROUNDS. COME SEE AND LEASE THIS GREAT CONDO THAT IS IN THE HEART OF THE PHOENIX/BILTMORE AREA!