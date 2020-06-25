All apartments in Phoenix
2018 N 84th Ln

2018 North 84th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2018 North 84th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 beds, 2 baths, 927 sqft - This property should be available for occupancy sometime in the middle of May 2019. Charming home with eat in kitchen with appliances, inside laundry, window coverings, neutral color paint and flooring, covered patio that opens up to the back yard, 2-car garage, don't miss out on this one!

Landlord approval required for pets. No aggressive breed pets. Pet rent is $25/mo for first pet plus $10/pet for each additional pet. 12-month lease term length minimum.

(RLNE4823082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 N 84th Ln have any available units?
2018 N 84th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2018 N 84th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2018 N 84th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 N 84th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 N 84th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2018 N 84th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2018 N 84th Ln offers parking.
Does 2018 N 84th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 N 84th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 N 84th Ln have a pool?
No, 2018 N 84th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2018 N 84th Ln have accessible units?
No, 2018 N 84th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 N 84th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 N 84th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 N 84th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 N 84th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
