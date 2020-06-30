2017 North 78th Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous townhouse located in an amazing community! This home is a tri-level that features 3-bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This home was formerly a 2-bedroom; however the Den located downstairs was converted to a third bedroom featuring a private bathroom. This is the perfect location close to everything imaginable. This home is located footsteps away from a lush courtyard.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2008



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,350.00

