2017 North 78th Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 6:28 AM

2017 North 78th Drive

2017 North 78th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2017 North 78th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
Gorgeous townhouse located in an amazing community! This home is a tri-level that features 3-bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This home was formerly a 2-bedroom; however the Den located downstairs was converted to a third bedroom featuring a private bathroom. This is the perfect location close to everything imaginable. This home is located footsteps away from a lush courtyard.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2008

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,350.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 North 78th Drive have any available units?
2017 North 78th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2017 North 78th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2017 North 78th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 North 78th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2017 North 78th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2017 North 78th Drive offer parking?
No, 2017 North 78th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2017 North 78th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 North 78th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 North 78th Drive have a pool?
No, 2017 North 78th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2017 North 78th Drive have accessible units?
No, 2017 North 78th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 North 78th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 North 78th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 North 78th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 North 78th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

