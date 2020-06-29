All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

2016 N 17th St

2016 N 17th St · No Longer Available
Location

2016 N 17th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Remodeled One bedroom/one bathroom unit with freshly painted kitchen cabinets and gas stove. Includes refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer. Nice ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom with tile flooring. Bathroom with new cabinetry and upgraded fixtures. Private back yard.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5587355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 N 17th St have any available units?
2016 N 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 N 17th St have?
Some of 2016 N 17th St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 N 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
2016 N 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 N 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 N 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 2016 N 17th St offer parking?
No, 2016 N 17th St does not offer parking.
Does 2016 N 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 N 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 N 17th St have a pool?
No, 2016 N 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 2016 N 17th St have accessible units?
No, 2016 N 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 N 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 N 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
