2016 N 17th St

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled One bedroom/one bathroom unit with freshly painted kitchen cabinets and gas stove. Includes refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer. Nice ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom with tile flooring. Bathroom with new cabinetry and upgraded fixtures. Private back yard.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



