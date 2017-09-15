2013 East Greenway Parkway

Amenities
Sublet available in Scottsdale- renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath apartment. Located within walking distance of Kierland Commons and Kierland Quarters. This apartment features stainless steel appliances, gas cooking range, full size washer and dryer in the unit, large private balcony with additional storage, and large master suite that will comfortably fit a king sized bed. Community amentities include 2 enclosed dog parks, a resort style pool with covered cabanas and tvs, tennis court, and putting green. Apartment available September 1, 2019. Lease terms July 2, 2020. For more photos, please visit https://www.ascendatkierland.com. With questions regarding the apartment, please call or text Lauren at 509-240-5787. Will pay $250 cash to tenant upon signing lease.