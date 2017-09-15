All apartments in Phoenix
2013 East Greenway Parkway
Last updated August 20 2019 at 8:51 AM

2013 East Greenway Parkway

2013 East Greenway Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2013 East Greenway Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
putting green
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Sublet available in Scottsdale- renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath apartment. Located within walking distance of Kierland Commons and Kierland Quarters. This apartment features stainless steel appliances, gas cooking range, full size washer and dryer in the unit, large private balcony with additional storage, and large master suite that will comfortably fit a king sized bed. Community amentities include 2 enclosed dog parks, a resort style pool with covered cabanas and tvs, tennis court, and putting green. Apartment available September 1, 2019. Lease terms July 2, 2020. For more photos, please visit https://www.ascendatkierland.com. With questions regarding the apartment, please call or text Lauren at 509-240-5787. Will pay $250 cash to tenant upon signing lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 East Greenway Parkway have any available units?
2013 East Greenway Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 East Greenway Parkway have?
Some of 2013 East Greenway Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 East Greenway Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2013 East Greenway Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 East Greenway Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 East Greenway Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2013 East Greenway Parkway offer parking?
No, 2013 East Greenway Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2013 East Greenway Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 East Greenway Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 East Greenway Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2013 East Greenway Parkway has a pool.
Does 2013 East Greenway Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2013 East Greenway Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 East Greenway Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 East Greenway Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
