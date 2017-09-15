2013 East Greenway Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool putting green dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Sublet available in Scottsdale- renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath apartment. Located within walking distance of Kierland Commons and Kierland Quarters. This apartment features stainless steel appliances, gas cooking range, full size washer and dryer in the unit, large private balcony with additional storage, and large master suite that will comfortably fit a king sized bed. Community amentities include 2 enclosed dog parks, a resort style pool with covered cabanas and tvs, tennis court, and putting green. Apartment available September 1, 2019. Lease terms July 2, 2020. For more photos, please visit https://www.ascendatkierland.com. With questions regarding the apartment, please call or text Lauren at 509-240-5787. Will pay $250 cash to tenant upon signing lease.