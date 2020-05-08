All apartments in Phoenix
2010 E. Fawn Dr
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

2010 E. Fawn Dr

2010 East Fawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2010 East Fawn Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2010 E. Fawn Dr Available 08/16/19 AVAILABLE 8/16/19!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in the gated community of Pines at South Mountain. Spacious great room floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Tile throughout living areas and carpeting in bedrooms. Oversized cul-de-sac lot with private pool, covered patio and mature landscaping. Pool service is included in the rent. Convenient south Phoenix location. Easy commute downtown and Tempe. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2016872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 E. Fawn Dr have any available units?
2010 E. Fawn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 E. Fawn Dr have?
Some of 2010 E. Fawn Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 E. Fawn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2010 E. Fawn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 E. Fawn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 E. Fawn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2010 E. Fawn Dr offer parking?
No, 2010 E. Fawn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2010 E. Fawn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 E. Fawn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 E. Fawn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2010 E. Fawn Dr has a pool.
Does 2010 E. Fawn Dr have accessible units?
No, 2010 E. Fawn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 E. Fawn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 E. Fawn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
