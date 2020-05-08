Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2010 E. Fawn Dr Available 08/16/19 AVAILABLE 8/16/19!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in the gated community of Pines at South Mountain. Spacious great room floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Tile throughout living areas and carpeting in bedrooms. Oversized cul-de-sac lot with private pool, covered patio and mature landscaping. Pool service is included in the rent. Convenient south Phoenix location. Easy commute downtown and Tempe. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2016872)