Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2007 East Heartwood Lane

2007 East Heartwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2007 East Heartwood Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This is a Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom house located in the beautiful gated community of Contessa Bella this property is a MUST SEE!!
Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, large open floor plan. Upstairs has 4
bedrooms one master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, master bathroom has an oversized tub with dual vanity, upgraded cabinets, countertops and mirrors. Down the hall from the Master bedroom is another upgraded bathroom plus 3 additional bedrooms. Low maintenance private side yard with pavers. Oversized 2 car garage. This is a resort-style community with a pool, spa, ramadas, and BBQ grills.

The owner will pay water, trash and sewer.
Monthly rent will be $1750.00 a month and that includes water, trash and sewer.
Security deposit is $1750.00 plus a $200.00
non-refundable lease administration Fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 East Heartwood Lane have any available units?
2007 East Heartwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 East Heartwood Lane have?
Some of 2007 East Heartwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 East Heartwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2007 East Heartwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 East Heartwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2007 East Heartwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2007 East Heartwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2007 East Heartwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2007 East Heartwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 East Heartwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 East Heartwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2007 East Heartwood Lane has a pool.
Does 2007 East Heartwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2007 East Heartwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 East Heartwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 East Heartwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

