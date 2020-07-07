2007 East Heartwood Lane

Amenities

This is a Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom house located in the beautiful gated community of Contessa Bella this property is a MUST SEE!!

Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, large open floor plan. Upstairs has 4

bedrooms one master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, master bathroom has an oversized tub with dual vanity, upgraded cabinets, countertops and mirrors. Down the hall from the Master bedroom is another upgraded bathroom plus 3 additional bedrooms. Low maintenance private side yard with pavers. Oversized 2 car garage. This is a resort-style community with a pool, spa, ramadas, and BBQ grills.



The owner will pay water, trash and sewer.

Monthly rent will be $1750.00 a month and that includes water, trash and sewer.

Security deposit is $1750.00 plus a $200.00

non-refundable lease administration Fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.