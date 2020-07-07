2003 North 78th Avenue

Amenities

Wow! Don't miss out on this beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1682 sq. ft. two story home conveniently located off of 75th. Ave. & McDowell in beautiful "Vansanto" Community! This is a Wonderful home with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, great floor plan, lots of storage, upgraded cabinets, huge master bath and wic, private patio, community pool, play area. Newer interior paint, flooring, fixtures, window coverings, and more! This one won't last long at this price!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,187.50, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.