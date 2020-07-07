All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2003 North 78th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2003 North 78th Avenue
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:05 PM

2003 North 78th Avenue

2003 North 78th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2003 North 78th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow! Don't miss out on this beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1682 sq. ft. two story home conveniently located off of 75th. Ave. & McDowell in beautiful "Vansanto" Community! This is a Wonderful home with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, great floor plan, lots of storage, upgraded cabinets, huge master bath and wic, private patio, community pool, play area. Newer interior paint, flooring, fixtures, window coverings, and more! This one won't last long at this price!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,187.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 North 78th Avenue have any available units?
2003 North 78th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 North 78th Avenue have?
Some of 2003 North 78th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 North 78th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2003 North 78th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 North 78th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 North 78th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2003 North 78th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2003 North 78th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2003 North 78th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 North 78th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 North 78th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2003 North 78th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2003 North 78th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2003 North 78th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 North 78th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 North 78th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College