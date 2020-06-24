All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001

20026 North 50th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20026 North 50th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed GREAT LOCATION Call Today to show. Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Arrowhead Villas,

Home in desirable Arrowhead Villas neighborhood with mature tree lined streets. Great location to 101, Midwestern Medical Universary, Restuarants and more! Open 3 bed 2.5 bath floor plan with Vaulted ceilings, Walnut cabinets, Walk in pantry, breakfast bar, Wood blinds, Tile throughout first floor,Cozy backyard with pavers,post tension slab.

Cross Streets: 51st AVE and 101 (beardsley) Directions: East on Beardsley to 49th dr, South on 49th to Escuda West on Escuda to 50th ave North to home on right.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4764879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 have any available units?
20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 currently offering any rent specials?
20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 is pet friendly.
Does 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 offer parking?
No, 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 does not offer parking.
Does 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 have a pool?
No, 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 does not have a pool.
Does 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 have accessible units?
No, 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 does not have accessible units.
Does 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001 does not have units with air conditioning.
