20026 N 50th Ave 21178334 - Location 001

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed GREAT LOCATION Call Today to show. Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Arrowhead Villas,



Home in desirable Arrowhead Villas neighborhood with mature tree lined streets. Great location to 101, Midwestern Medical Universary, Restuarants and more! Open 3 bed 2.5 bath floor plan with Vaulted ceilings, Walnut cabinets, Walk in pantry, breakfast bar, Wood blinds, Tile throughout first floor,Cozy backyard with pavers,post tension slab.



Cross Streets: 51st AVE and 101 (beardsley) Directions: East on Beardsley to 49th dr, South on 49th to Escuda West on Escuda to 50th ave North to home on right.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4764879)