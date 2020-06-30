2001 N 17TH Avenue

Amenities

Take a look at this historic home in the Encanto District! This unique 2 bed 1 bath main house with separate guest quarters with 1 large room and 1 bath, sits on a large corner lot. The charming updated kitchen has quartz counters SS gas stove/hood and SS finishes. Appliances include Fridge, stove, washer and dryer! Plenty of closets and storage. 2 tone paint, wood plank tiles throughout both units, and carpet only in 2 bedrooms in main house. There is also a detached single car garage! Walking distance to Phoenix Coliseum, Encanto Park and the gold course. Close to shopping and dining. Call to see this one today!!! 2.3% tax on top of Rent and one time admin fee of $99