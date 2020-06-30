All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:14 AM

2001 N 17TH Avenue

2001 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2001 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Fairview Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take a look at this historic home in the Encanto District! This unique 2 bed 1 bath main house with separate guest quarters with 1 large room and 1 bath, sits on a large corner lot. The charming updated kitchen has quartz counters SS gas stove/hood and SS finishes. Appliances include Fridge, stove, washer and dryer! Plenty of closets and storage. 2 tone paint, wood plank tiles throughout both units, and carpet only in 2 bedrooms in main house. There is also a detached single car garage! Walking distance to Phoenix Coliseum, Encanto Park and the gold course. Close to shopping and dining. Call to see this one today!!! 2.3% tax on top of Rent and one time admin fee of $99

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 N 17TH Avenue have any available units?
2001 N 17TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 N 17TH Avenue have?
Some of 2001 N 17TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 N 17TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2001 N 17TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 N 17TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2001 N 17TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2001 N 17TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2001 N 17TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2001 N 17TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 N 17TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 N 17TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2001 N 17TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2001 N 17TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2001 N 17TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 N 17TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 N 17TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

