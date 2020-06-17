All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
19821 North 9th Place
19821 North 9th Place

19821 North 9th Place · (480) 448-6455
Location

19821 North 9th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19821 North 9th Place · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage + 1,536 SF in North Phoenix - Check out the Charisma of this Home in the highly desirable North Phoenix area! 3 bedrooms + 2.5 bathrooms + 2 Car Garage in a Great location, close to freeways, Desert Ridge, shopping, dining and Fully Remodeled! New Cabinetry and Granite countertops and Fresh Paint/Flooring throughout. Super cute yard with a white Picket Fence, tons of grass and a covered patio to enjoy those cool summer nights!

Available for a 04.01.2020 Move In - Lease Purchase/Lease Option available!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE3450053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19821 North 9th Place have any available units?
19821 North 9th Place has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19821 North 9th Place have?
Some of 19821 North 9th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19821 North 9th Place currently offering any rent specials?
19821 North 9th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19821 North 9th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 19821 North 9th Place is pet friendly.
Does 19821 North 9th Place offer parking?
Yes, 19821 North 9th Place does offer parking.
Does 19821 North 9th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19821 North 9th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19821 North 9th Place have a pool?
No, 19821 North 9th Place does not have a pool.
Does 19821 North 9th Place have accessible units?
No, 19821 North 9th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19821 North 9th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19821 North 9th Place has units with dishwashers.
