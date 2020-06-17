19821 North 9th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage + 1,536 SF in North Phoenix - Check out the Charisma of this Home in the highly desirable North Phoenix area! 3 bedrooms + 2.5 bathrooms + 2 Car Garage in a Great location, close to freeways, Desert Ridge, shopping, dining and Fully Remodeled! New Cabinetry and Granite countertops and Fresh Paint/Flooring throughout. Super cute yard with a white Picket Fence, tons of grass and a covered patio to enjoy those cool summer nights!



Available for a 04.01.2020 Move In - Lease Purchase/Lease Option available!



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



(RLNE3450053)