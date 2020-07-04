All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

19669 N 3rd Drive

19669 North 3rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19669 North 3rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Single level 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Phoenix home. The dining room is right off of the kitchen and has a large brick fireplace. Large living room offers upgraded 2'' faux wood blinds and a ceiling fan and separate family room includes wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has good cabinet space, 20'' tile flooring, breakfast bar, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and window overlooking the backyard. Large master bedroom with large window, ceiling fan and private bathroom with walk in, tile surround shower and large vanity. The desert landscape is low maintenance and the backyard is larger with covered patio and block wall fence. Easy access to the 101 Loop and 17 Freeways, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19669 N 3rd Drive have any available units?
19669 N 3rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19669 N 3rd Drive have?
Some of 19669 N 3rd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19669 N 3rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19669 N 3rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19669 N 3rd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19669 N 3rd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19669 N 3rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19669 N 3rd Drive offers parking.
Does 19669 N 3rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19669 N 3rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19669 N 3rd Drive have a pool?
No, 19669 N 3rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19669 N 3rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 19669 N 3rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19669 N 3rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19669 N 3rd Drive has units with dishwashers.

