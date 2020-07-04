19669 N 3rd Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Single level 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Phoenix home. The dining room is right off of the kitchen and has a large brick fireplace. Large living room offers upgraded 2'' faux wood blinds and a ceiling fan and separate family room includes wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has good cabinet space, 20'' tile flooring, breakfast bar, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and window overlooking the backyard. Large master bedroom with large window, ceiling fan and private bathroom with walk in, tile surround shower and large vanity. The desert landscape is low maintenance and the backyard is larger with covered patio and block wall fence. Easy access to the 101 Loop and 17 Freeways, restaurants and shopping.