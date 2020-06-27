All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1941 W FARIA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1941 W FARIA Lane
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

1941 W FARIA Lane

1941 West Faria Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1941 West Faria Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, in gated, private community. Very well maintained and clean. Community basketball court, playground, and pool with restrooms. Home features high ceilings, new fan in master bedroom, and ceiling fans and lighting in every room, blinds throughout and additional curtains to keep home cool in summer, epoxied garage with built in shelving, and lovely furnished/sealed patio with brand new canopy cover. Laundry room off garage with high efficiency washer/dryer. Living room is pre wired for surround sound and a nest thermostat. The kitchen has corrine counter tops, stainless steel appliances, brand new fridge, and tile throughout the first floor. Carpet throughout the stairs, bedrooms and extra common area at top of stairs. Carpets just clean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 W FARIA Lane have any available units?
1941 W FARIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 W FARIA Lane have?
Some of 1941 W FARIA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 W FARIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1941 W FARIA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 W FARIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1941 W FARIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1941 W FARIA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1941 W FARIA Lane offers parking.
Does 1941 W FARIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 W FARIA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 W FARIA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1941 W FARIA Lane has a pool.
Does 1941 W FARIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 1941 W FARIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 W FARIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 W FARIA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College