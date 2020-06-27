1941 W FARIA Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, in gated, private community. Very well maintained and clean. Community basketball court, playground, and pool with restrooms. Home features high ceilings, new fan in master bedroom, and ceiling fans and lighting in every room, blinds throughout and additional curtains to keep home cool in summer, epoxied garage with built in shelving, and lovely furnished/sealed patio with brand new canopy cover. Laundry room off garage with high efficiency washer/dryer. Living room is pre wired for surround sound and a nest thermostat. The kitchen has corrine counter tops, stainless steel appliances, brand new fridge, and tile throughout the first floor. Carpet throughout the stairs, bedrooms and extra common area at top of stairs. Carpets just clean