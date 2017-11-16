All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1927 N 78TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1927 N 78TH Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:21 AM

1927 N 78TH Drive

1927 North 78th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1927 North 78th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Beautifully kept and super cute, 3 story townhouse with attached two car garage. Home boasts dual masters and a Den/Office space and large kitchen with eat-in dining and island. Front landscape included in the monthly rent. Two community pools, children's playground and large parks are all part of the HOA. Great location with close access to Desert Sky Mall and other shopping, as well as theaters, restaurants and the I-10 freeway. Renters insurance required. *Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $1475, $150 per pet fee, $250 admin fee. 3.8% rental tax and admin fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 N 78TH Drive have any available units?
1927 N 78TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 N 78TH Drive have?
Some of 1927 N 78TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 N 78TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1927 N 78TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 N 78TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 N 78TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1927 N 78TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1927 N 78TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 1927 N 78TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 N 78TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 N 78TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1927 N 78TH Drive has a pool.
Does 1927 N 78TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 1927 N 78TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 N 78TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 N 78TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College