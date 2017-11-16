1927 N 78TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage media room

Beautifully kept and super cute, 3 story townhouse with attached two car garage. Home boasts dual masters and a Den/Office space and large kitchen with eat-in dining and island. Front landscape included in the monthly rent. Two community pools, children's playground and large parks are all part of the HOA. Great location with close access to Desert Sky Mall and other shopping, as well as theaters, restaurants and the I-10 freeway. Renters insurance required. *Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $1475, $150 per pet fee, $250 admin fee. 3.8% rental tax and admin fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.*