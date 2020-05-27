19252 N 20TH Drive

Amenities

This home has just been remodeled and it is absolutely stunning! 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths great room plan. Plank tile floors, kitchen island and new quartz countertops. Includes all new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher. Spacious inside laundry includes new washer/dryer. New toilet fixtures and vanities. Several brand new dual pane windows. Brand new blackout blinds in bedrooms. Roof and HVAC replaced in 2010. Fenced yard with a 'she shed' tool shed. Ideal location in the desirable Deer Valley Unified School District, conveniently located near the Deer Valley Park, shopping and restaurants. Low maintenance yard (landlord responsible for weed pre-emergent and tenant responsible for occasional weed pulling and pruning).