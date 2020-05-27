All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 27 2019

19252 N 20TH Drive

19252 North 20th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19252 North 20th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home has just been remodeled and it is absolutely stunning! 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths great room plan. Plank tile floors, kitchen island and new quartz countertops. Includes all new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher. Spacious inside laundry includes new washer/dryer. New toilet fixtures and vanities. Several brand new dual pane windows. Brand new blackout blinds in bedrooms. Roof and HVAC replaced in 2010. Fenced yard with a 'she shed' tool shed. Ideal location in the desirable Deer Valley Unified School District, conveniently located near the Deer Valley Park, shopping and restaurants. Low maintenance yard (landlord responsible for weed pre-emergent and tenant responsible for occasional weed pulling and pruning).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19252 N 20TH Drive have any available units?
19252 N 20TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19252 N 20TH Drive have?
Some of 19252 N 20TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19252 N 20TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19252 N 20TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19252 N 20TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19252 N 20TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19252 N 20TH Drive offer parking?
No, 19252 N 20TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19252 N 20TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19252 N 20TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19252 N 20TH Drive have a pool?
No, 19252 N 20TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19252 N 20TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 19252 N 20TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19252 N 20TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19252 N 20TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
