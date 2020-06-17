19237 N 14TH Place

Amenities

Fully Furnish country Hills Continental built single level home offers split floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 1,136 SF on cul-de-sac over-sized lot 8,532 SF with vaulted ceilings, 2-car garage and mountain views. Spacious great room open floor plan with fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless-steel range/oven, stainless-steel built-in microwave, dishwasher, eat-in area and pantry. Fresh interior & exterior paint. New flooring in just the right places, new carpet in bedrooms. Updated hardware & fixtures. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. New vanities, light fixtures and mirrors in bathrooms; tub/shower refinished. Inside laundry area. New custom flooring in high traffic areas, new carpet in rooms.