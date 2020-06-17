All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 19237 N 14TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19237 N 14TH Place
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

19237 N 14TH Place

19237 North 14th Place · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19237 North 14th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fully Furnish country Hills Continental built single level home offers split floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 1,136 SF on cul-de-sac over-sized lot 8,532 SF with vaulted ceilings, 2-car garage and mountain views. Spacious great room open floor plan with fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless-steel range/oven, stainless-steel built-in microwave, dishwasher, eat-in area and pantry. Fresh interior & exterior paint. New flooring in just the right places, new carpet in bedrooms. Updated hardware & fixtures. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. New vanities, light fixtures and mirrors in bathrooms; tub/shower refinished. Inside laundry area. New custom flooring in high traffic areas, new carpet in rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19237 N 14TH Place have any available units?
19237 N 14TH Place has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19237 N 14TH Place have?
Some of 19237 N 14TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19237 N 14TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
19237 N 14TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19237 N 14TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 19237 N 14TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19237 N 14TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 19237 N 14TH Place does offer parking.
Does 19237 N 14TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19237 N 14TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19237 N 14TH Place have a pool?
No, 19237 N 14TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 19237 N 14TH Place have accessible units?
No, 19237 N 14TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19237 N 14TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19237 N 14TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19237 N 14TH Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity