1919 N 78TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1919 N 78TH Drive
1919 North 78th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1919 North 78th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 3 bath home! Each bedroom has it's own bathroom! Unique floor plan! 2 car garage and so much more! Won't last long at this price! So what are you waiting for!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1919 N 78TH Drive have any available units?
1919 N 78TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1919 N 78TH Drive have?
Some of 1919 N 78TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1919 N 78TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1919 N 78TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 N 78TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1919 N 78TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1919 N 78TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1919 N 78TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 1919 N 78TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 N 78TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 N 78TH Drive have a pool?
No, 1919 N 78TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1919 N 78TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 1919 N 78TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 N 78TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 N 78TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
