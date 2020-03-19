All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1915 W. Mine Trl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1915 W. Mine Trl.
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1915 W. Mine Trl.

1915 West Mine Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1915 West Mine Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Did Someone Say Modern??? - Stunning upgraded kitchen with high end cabinets, gorgeous tile, stainless steel appliances, large island/breakfast bar and huge pantry! Guest bathroom and master bathroom both have double sinks. Master suite includes garden tub. Sliding glass door opens to large covered patio and backyard. Schedule a viewing today!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1795
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1795
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1795 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5137202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 W. Mine Trl. have any available units?
1915 W. Mine Trl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 W. Mine Trl. have?
Some of 1915 W. Mine Trl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 W. Mine Trl. currently offering any rent specials?
1915 W. Mine Trl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 W. Mine Trl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 W. Mine Trl. is pet friendly.
Does 1915 W. Mine Trl. offer parking?
No, 1915 W. Mine Trl. does not offer parking.
Does 1915 W. Mine Trl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 W. Mine Trl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 W. Mine Trl. have a pool?
No, 1915 W. Mine Trl. does not have a pool.
Does 1915 W. Mine Trl. have accessible units?
No, 1915 W. Mine Trl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 W. Mine Trl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 W. Mine Trl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College