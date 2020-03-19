1915 W. Mine Trl.

Amenities

Did Someone Say Modern??? - Stunning upgraded kitchen with high end cabinets, gorgeous tile, stainless steel appliances, large island/breakfast bar and huge pantry! Guest bathroom and master bathroom both have double sinks. Master suite includes garden tub. Sliding glass door opens to large covered patio and backyard. Schedule a viewing today!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1795

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1795

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1795 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



