Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1905 E TURNEY Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 E TURNEY Avenue

1905 East Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1905 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Tropical paradise awaits with pebble tech diving pool and gazebo. Kitchen and Arizona room over look pool and patio with window and doors across the back. Arizona room is designed for entertaining with a long bar and pass through to the kitchen. Kitchen updated with black granite tops, breakfast bar, pendant lighting, and tile backsplash. New wet bar installed off the kitchen and dining with granite tops and tile backsplash. Master suite remodeled last year with new plumbing & electrical, jetted tub and dual vanities with under-mount sinks. Private office space with built in desk and cabinets. No need to worry about the utility bills with the leased solar panels and new 5-ton AC that was replaced in July 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 E TURNEY Avenue have any available units?
1905 E TURNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 E TURNEY Avenue have?
Some of 1905 E TURNEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 E TURNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1905 E TURNEY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 E TURNEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1905 E TURNEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1905 E TURNEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 1905 E TURNEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1905 E TURNEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 E TURNEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 E TURNEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1905 E TURNEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 1905 E TURNEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1905 E TURNEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 E TURNEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 E TURNEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
