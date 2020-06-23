1905 E TURNEY Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Tropical paradise awaits with pebble tech diving pool and gazebo. Kitchen and Arizona room over look pool and patio with window and doors across the back. Arizona room is designed for entertaining with a long bar and pass through to the kitchen. Kitchen updated with black granite tops, breakfast bar, pendant lighting, and tile backsplash. New wet bar installed off the kitchen and dining with granite tops and tile backsplash. Master suite remodeled last year with new plumbing & electrical, jetted tub and dual vanities with under-mount sinks. Private office space with built in desk and cabinets. No need to worry about the utility bills with the leased solar panels and new 5-ton AC that was replaced in July 2017.