All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 19033 N 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19033 N 6th Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

19033 N 6th Street

19033 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19033 North 6th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom north Phoenix home with Paradise Valley Schools, easy access to the 101 freeway and a Private Pool. This home features a number of upgrades including wood laminate and tile floors throughout, neutral paint, ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds. Downstairs living room includes fireplace and 15' vaulted ceilings. There is a half bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, stove top microwave, ceramic top rage, refrigerator and dishwasher. All three bedrooms are on the second floor. Master suite includes exclusive balcony access with afternoon shade, double sinks and oversized closet. Washing machine and dryer are included. Two car garage with installed cabinets for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19033 N 6th Street have any available units?
19033 N 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19033 N 6th Street have?
Some of 19033 N 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19033 N 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
19033 N 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19033 N 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 19033 N 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19033 N 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 19033 N 6th Street offers parking.
Does 19033 N 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19033 N 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19033 N 6th Street have a pool?
Yes, 19033 N 6th Street has a pool.
Does 19033 N 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 19033 N 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19033 N 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19033 N 6th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College