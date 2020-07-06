19033 N 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

No Application Fees! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom north Phoenix home with Paradise Valley Schools, easy access to the 101 freeway and a Private Pool. This home features a number of upgrades including wood laminate and tile floors throughout, neutral paint, ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds. Downstairs living room includes fireplace and 15' vaulted ceilings. There is a half bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, stove top microwave, ceramic top rage, refrigerator and dishwasher. All three bedrooms are on the second floor. Master suite includes exclusive balcony access with afternoon shade, double sinks and oversized closet. Washing machine and dryer are included. Two car garage with installed cabinets for extra storage.