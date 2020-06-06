All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

18904 N. 43rd Way

18904 North 43rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

18904 North 43rd Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Short or Long Term|Furn|3/2|2 Car Ga|Pet Friendly - Property Id: 3465

Furnished|Kid Friendly|Pets OK Short or Long term

Furnished | Non-Seasonal Rate $2300 Utilities Not Included. Seasonal Rate $4,000.00 per month Includes Utilities

Our home may be just what you're looking for!

3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, 1412 SF, 2 Car Garage with door opener, Tile & Carpet Flooring, Community Pool heated by the good old Arizona Sunshine. The home has Corian countertops and stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. It is well located to all of the North Scottsdale activities.

For your furry family members, in addition to the property s (15 x 60) side yard there is a nice green belt area only a minute walk from home. And large breed dogs are just fine! From our Tatum Village location you can enter the Reach 11 Recreation area for walking cycling etc. And only minutes away, you are in the shopping Mecca of Desert Ridge, Kierland, and City North.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/3465
Property Id 3465

(RLNE5520208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18904 N. 43rd Way have any available units?
18904 N. 43rd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18904 N. 43rd Way have?
Some of 18904 N. 43rd Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18904 N. 43rd Way currently offering any rent specials?
18904 N. 43rd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18904 N. 43rd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 18904 N. 43rd Way is pet friendly.
Does 18904 N. 43rd Way offer parking?
Yes, 18904 N. 43rd Way offers parking.
Does 18904 N. 43rd Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18904 N. 43rd Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18904 N. 43rd Way have a pool?
Yes, 18904 N. 43rd Way has a pool.
Does 18904 N. 43rd Way have accessible units?
No, 18904 N. 43rd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18904 N. 43rd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18904 N. 43rd Way has units with dishwashers.
