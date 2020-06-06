18904 N. 43rd Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Short or Long Term|Furn|3/2|2 Car Ga|Pet Friendly - Property Id: 3465



Furnished|Kid Friendly|Pets OK Short or Long term



Furnished | Non-Seasonal Rate $2300 Utilities Not Included. Seasonal Rate $4,000.00 per month Includes Utilities



Our home may be just what you're looking for!



3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, 1412 SF, 2 Car Garage with door opener, Tile & Carpet Flooring, Community Pool heated by the good old Arizona Sunshine. The home has Corian countertops and stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. It is well located to all of the North Scottsdale activities.



For your furry family members, in addition to the property s (15 x 60) side yard there is a nice green belt area only a minute walk from home. And large breed dogs are just fine! From our Tatum Village location you can enter the Reach 11 Recreation area for walking cycling etc. And only minutes away, you are in the shopping Mecca of Desert Ridge, Kierland, and City North.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/3465

Property Id 3465



(RLNE5520208)