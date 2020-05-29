All apartments in Phoenix
18824 N 44TH Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:44 AM

18824 N 44TH Drive

18824 North 44th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18824 North 44th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Contemporary 2 story home tucked away in quaint North Glendale family neighborhood, convenient to shopping with easy access to 101. Home is approximately 1750 square feet with soaring 2-story vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace in living room. Large owner's suite on first floor with glass French doors leading to private patio. Brand new carpeting throughout the upstairs that features a large loft, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Home has 2.5 baths, 2 car attached garage with wrap-around shelving, large laundry room with newer washer/dryer. Expansive L-shaped kitchen equipped with newer stainless steel appliances and charming breakfast nook with bay windows. Very private entrance with a gate leading you to your private court yard, that features an oversized lawn, Mature landscaped yard complete with spacious newer storage shed. Located in the Canyon View development with community pool,tennis and volleyball courts and picnic areas. Great HOA neighborhood events like Movie night. Rent is $1530 plus tax. Minimum 1 year lease. Security deposit is one month's rent plus $400 cleaning deposit and pet deposit if applicable. Hurry this incredible home won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18824 N 44TH Drive have any available units?
18824 N 44TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18824 N 44TH Drive have?
Some of 18824 N 44TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18824 N 44TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18824 N 44TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18824 N 44TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18824 N 44TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18824 N 44TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18824 N 44TH Drive offers parking.
Does 18824 N 44TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18824 N 44TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18824 N 44TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18824 N 44TH Drive has a pool.
Does 18824 N 44TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 18824 N 44TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18824 N 44TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18824 N 44TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
