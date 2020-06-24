Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed/2 Bath ~ 18819 N. 19th Dr., Phx - Contact Agent: Russ Runyan 480-489-5450 call or text

Please view the house before putting in an application.



This wonderful home has a huge backyard & covered patio perfect for entertaining friends and family. The conveniently located eat-in kitchen is open to the family room and has loads of cupboards for lots of storage and abundant counter space. All windows have shades. The living areas are all tile, which you will love for easy clean up and maintenance. The bedrooms have nice comfy carpet. The hall bathroom has a bathtub with small built-in shelves in the wall. The Master Bedroom with a convenient walk-in closet and the master bathroom has a nice size shower with upgraded decorative tile and a built in seat. The front of the home has a large shade tree and a double carport to keep your vehicles shaded in the summer. Security deposit is $1,275 and is due upon approval. Please do not fill out an application until you have viewed the property. Call or text soon to see this great property.



