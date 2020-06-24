All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

18819 N. 19th Dr.

18819 North 19th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18819 North 19th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed/2 Bath ~ 18819 N. 19th Dr., Phx - Contact Agent: Russ Runyan 480-489-5450 call or text
Please view the house before putting in an application.

This wonderful home has a huge backyard & covered patio perfect for entertaining friends and family. The conveniently located eat-in kitchen is open to the family room and has loads of cupboards for lots of storage and abundant counter space. All windows have shades. The living areas are all tile, which you will love for easy clean up and maintenance. The bedrooms have nice comfy carpet. The hall bathroom has a bathtub with small built-in shelves in the wall. The Master Bedroom with a convenient walk-in closet and the master bathroom has a nice size shower with upgraded decorative tile and a built in seat. The front of the home has a large shade tree and a double carport to keep your vehicles shaded in the summer. Security deposit is $1,275 and is due upon approval. Please do not fill out an application until you have viewed the property. Call or text soon to see this great property.

Contact Agent: Russ Runyan 480-489-5450 call or text

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THE HOUSE WITH THE AGENT, RUSS. THANK YOU!!

(RLNE3979385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18819 N. 19th Dr. have any available units?
18819 N. 19th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18819 N. 19th Dr. have?
Some of 18819 N. 19th Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18819 N. 19th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
18819 N. 19th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18819 N. 19th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18819 N. 19th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 18819 N. 19th Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 18819 N. 19th Dr. offers parking.
Does 18819 N. 19th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18819 N. 19th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18819 N. 19th Dr. have a pool?
No, 18819 N. 19th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 18819 N. 19th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 18819 N. 19th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 18819 N. 19th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18819 N. 19th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
