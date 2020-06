Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious home with ceramic tile, laminate wood and carpet flooring in all the right places..Very open kitchen with work island and dining area overlooking a large family room. Fireplace in entertainment room. Large private back yard with secure block wall. Oversize covered patio ready for your outside grilling fun. Plenty of parking including a 2 car garage and RV gate. Easy commute by I-17 & Loop 101 to anywhere in north Phoenix or Scottsdale. Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!