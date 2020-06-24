All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

18616 N 34TH Avenue

18616 North 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18616 North 34th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse In The Highly Sought-After Granville Community, Which Offers A Park-Like Setting With Mature Trees, Lush Grass, Community BBQ's And A Large Sparkling Community Pool. This Home Features 2 Large Bedrooms With Good Sized Closets, A Full Bath Upstairs And A Convenient Half-Bath On The First Floor. You Will Love The New Stainless Appliances, Full-Size Washer & Dryer In The Home As Well As All New Flooring. You Will Have A Prime Location End Unit With No One Above Or Below You! A Private, Enclosed Patio With Additional Storage And Covered Parking Right Out Front Can All Be Yours! You Cannot Beat Granville's Location; Just Minutes To Both I-17 And The Loop 101 For Quick Valley Commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18616 N 34TH Avenue have any available units?
18616 N 34TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18616 N 34TH Avenue have?
Some of 18616 N 34TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18616 N 34TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18616 N 34TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18616 N 34TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18616 N 34TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18616 N 34TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18616 N 34TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 18616 N 34TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18616 N 34TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18616 N 34TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18616 N 34TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 18616 N 34TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18616 N 34TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18616 N 34TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18616 N 34TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
