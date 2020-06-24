18616 N 34TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Great 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse In The Highly Sought-After Granville Community, Which Offers A Park-Like Setting With Mature Trees, Lush Grass, Community BBQ's And A Large Sparkling Community Pool. This Home Features 2 Large Bedrooms With Good Sized Closets, A Full Bath Upstairs And A Convenient Half-Bath On The First Floor. You Will Love The New Stainless Appliances, Full-Size Washer & Dryer In The Home As Well As All New Flooring. You Will Have A Prime Location End Unit With No One Above Or Below You! A Private, Enclosed Patio With Additional Storage And Covered Parking Right Out Front Can All Be Yours! You Cannot Beat Granville's Location; Just Minutes To Both I-17 And The Loop 101 For Quick Valley Commuting.