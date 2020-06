Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with a lot of charm. Spacious living/great room next to kitchen is cozy and inviting. kitchen has upgraded maple cabinets. Two-tone paint, newer carpets, nice tile, all kitchen appliances included. The upstairs walkway has tons of cabinet space for storage. The balcony off the master bedroom has beautiful mountain views. Minutes away from schools, shopping, 101 and 51 freeway.