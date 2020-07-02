1834 E Latona Rd

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Beauty! - Make yourself at home in this 3/2 with an upgraded kitchen, beautiful tile floors and FRESH NEW PAINT! Massive master suite with double sinks in the bathroom, separate garden tub and shower and spacious walk in closet. The HOA maintains the front yard, and the backyard landscaping is included in the rent!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1995

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1995

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1995 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5670172)