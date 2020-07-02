All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

1834 E Latona Rd

1834 East Latona Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1834 East Latona Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Highline Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Beauty! - Make yourself at home in this 3/2 with an upgraded kitchen, beautiful tile floors and FRESH NEW PAINT! Massive master suite with double sinks in the bathroom, separate garden tub and shower and spacious walk in closet. The HOA maintains the front yard, and the backyard landscaping is included in the rent!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1995
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1995
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1995 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5670172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 E Latona Rd have any available units?
1834 E Latona Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1834 E Latona Rd have?
Some of 1834 E Latona Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 E Latona Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1834 E Latona Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 E Latona Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 E Latona Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1834 E Latona Rd offer parking?
No, 1834 E Latona Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1834 E Latona Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 E Latona Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 E Latona Rd have a pool?
No, 1834 E Latona Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1834 E Latona Rd have accessible units?
No, 1834 E Latona Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 E Latona Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1834 E Latona Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

