Phoenix, AZ
1832 North 52nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1832 North 52nd Street

1832 North 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1832 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Condo for lease in the gated community of Papago Palms. This two bedroom two bathroom unit features a fireplace and comes with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove, and a high end washer and dryer which is inside the unit. It also has a small storage room and covered patio. The community pool is just a short walk away! Tenant will pay for electricity and water (no estimate of cost available). Rent price shown does not include rental tax (2.3%). A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing. Gate code is #3082.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 North 52nd Street have any available units?
1832 North 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 North 52nd Street have?
Some of 1832 North 52nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 North 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1832 North 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 North 52nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1832 North 52nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1832 North 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 1832 North 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1832 North 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1832 North 52nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 North 52nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1832 North 52nd Street has a pool.
Does 1832 North 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1832 North 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 North 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 North 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
