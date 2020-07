Amenities

on-site laundry parking ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM WITH A LARGE PARKING LOT AND BACKYARD. FEATURING CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. LARGE PANTRY AND LAUNDRY ROOM. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. NEW BATHROOM VANITY AND STYLISH BACKSPLASH. WATER, SEWER, TRASH UTILITY IS INCLUDED. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.