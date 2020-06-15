All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr.

1829 West Dusty Wren Drive · (480) 558-1295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1829 West Dusty Wren Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4035 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. - BASEMENT HOME!! - Immaculate 4 Bed + Loft + Office, 3.5 Bath Home w/ Basement In Phoenix! - Lots of Upgrades! - Cul-De-Sac Lot in Gated Community! - Call Now! - Immaculate 4 bedroom + Office, & Loft, 3.5 bathroom home W/ a BASEMENT loaded with upgrades! Cul-De-Sac lot in a Gated Community! - Located in Phoenix in the desirable "Sonoran Foothills" gated community! Stunning gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, granite counters and tons of extra storage & work desk. Large family room connected to kitchen with a beautiful view of the large grassy backyard, beautiful patio and pergola, perfect for outdoor entertaining including a raised garden bed, BBQ area and mature citrus trees! 2 of the bedrooms and office are on the 1st floor, the bonus room plus 2 additional bedrooms are in the finished basement. Friendly community has year round activities, enjoy the sparkling community pool, parks, basketball, volleyball, tennis courts. Near hiking & biking trails. 2 exits provide easy access WEST to I-17, Dove Valley Rd takes you east to Cave Creek Rd. This one won't last long at this price!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4671554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. have any available units?
1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. have?
Some of 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. offer parking?
No, 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. has a pool.
Does 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. has units with dishwashers.
