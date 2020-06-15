Amenities

1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. - BASEMENT HOME!! - Immaculate 4 Bed + Loft + Office, 3.5 Bath Home w/ Basement In Phoenix! - Lots of Upgrades! - Cul-De-Sac Lot in Gated Community! - Call Now! - Immaculate 4 bedroom + Office, & Loft, 3.5 bathroom home W/ a BASEMENT loaded with upgrades! Cul-De-Sac lot in a Gated Community! - Located in Phoenix in the desirable "Sonoran Foothills" gated community! Stunning gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, granite counters and tons of extra storage & work desk. Large family room connected to kitchen with a beautiful view of the large grassy backyard, beautiful patio and pergola, perfect for outdoor entertaining including a raised garden bed, BBQ area and mature citrus trees! 2 of the bedrooms and office are on the 1st floor, the bonus room plus 2 additional bedrooms are in the finished basement. Friendly community has year round activities, enjoy the sparkling community pool, parks, basketball, volleyball, tennis courts. Near hiking & biking trails. 2 exits provide easy access WEST to I-17, Dove Valley Rd takes you east to Cave Creek Rd. This one won't last long at this price!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Cats Allowed



