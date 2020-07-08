All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:36 AM

1827 W. Bonanza Dr.

1827 West Bonanza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1827 West Bonanza Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning Norterra home with tons of space! Open floor-plan with 4 bedrooms, office, rec room & loft!! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & island. 4 bedrooms upstairs including master suite with private bathroom featuring double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Private backyard with turf grass, garden & covered patio.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. have any available units?
1827 W. Bonanza Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. have?
Some of 1827 W. Bonanza Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1827 W. Bonanza Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. offer parking?
No, 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. have a pool?
No, 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 W. Bonanza Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

