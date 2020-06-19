1826 W POLLACK Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Energy Efficient This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home boast 9 foot ceilings. New White Cabinets w/ Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances including a Fridge, Pantry, Dining Area Off Kitchen, Wood-Like Tiled Floors, Carpet in the Bedrooms, Master Bathroom w/ Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet, & Backyard Patio. Courtyards at Madison Ranch is a GATED COMMUNITY, with several parks, green spaces, BBQ/Ramada and a community pool. 5 Miles from Downtown Phoenix! Surrounded by the Beauty of South Mountain with hiking trails under a mile away!