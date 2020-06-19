All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

1826 W POLLACK Street

1826 W Pollack St · No Longer Available
Location

1826 W Pollack St, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Energy Efficient This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home boast 9 foot ceilings. New White Cabinets w/ Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances including a Fridge, Pantry, Dining Area Off Kitchen, Wood-Like Tiled Floors, Carpet in the Bedrooms, Master Bathroom w/ Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet, & Backyard Patio. Courtyards at Madison Ranch is a GATED COMMUNITY, with several parks, green spaces, BBQ/Ramada and a community pool. 5 Miles from Downtown Phoenix! Surrounded by the Beauty of South Mountain with hiking trails under a mile away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 W POLLACK Street have any available units?
1826 W POLLACK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 W POLLACK Street have?
Some of 1826 W POLLACK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 W POLLACK Street currently offering any rent specials?
1826 W POLLACK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 W POLLACK Street pet-friendly?
No, 1826 W POLLACK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1826 W POLLACK Street offer parking?
Yes, 1826 W POLLACK Street offers parking.
Does 1826 W POLLACK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 W POLLACK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 W POLLACK Street have a pool?
Yes, 1826 W POLLACK Street has a pool.
Does 1826 W POLLACK Street have accessible units?
No, 1826 W POLLACK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 W POLLACK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 W POLLACK Street has units with dishwashers.
