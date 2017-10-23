1825 East Latona Road

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move-In Ready! Gorgeous Tuscan style 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with a roomy den/office located in the heart of High line Ranch. Home features a very spacious kitchen overlooking the large family room with a gas fireplace. Kitchen has a separate desk area, all stainless steel appliances, a gas range, a large island, and tons of cabinetry. Split floor plan with two bedrooms to the left side of the home and the large master bedroom off to the right, just past the living/dining room. The den near the entryway. Huge laundry room as well as separate two-car and one-car garages! Wired for surround sound. Dual pane windows plus upgraded solar screens make this an incredibly energy efficient home! HOA maintains front yard landscaping.



Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.