Last updated August 19 2019 at 12:07 AM

1825 East Latona Road

1825 East Latona Road · No Longer Available
Location

1825 East Latona Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Highline Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-In Ready! Gorgeous Tuscan style 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with a roomy den/office located in the heart of High line Ranch. Home features a very spacious kitchen overlooking the large family room with a gas fireplace. Kitchen has a separate desk area, all stainless steel appliances, a gas range, a large island, and tons of cabinetry. Split floor plan with two bedrooms to the left side of the home and the large master bedroom off to the right, just past the living/dining room. The den near the entryway. Huge laundry room as well as separate two-car and one-car garages! Wired for surround sound. Dual pane windows plus upgraded solar screens make this an incredibly energy efficient home! HOA maintains front yard landscaping.

Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 East Latona Road have any available units?
1825 East Latona Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 East Latona Road have?
Some of 1825 East Latona Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 East Latona Road currently offering any rent specials?
1825 East Latona Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 East Latona Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 East Latona Road is pet friendly.
Does 1825 East Latona Road offer parking?
Yes, 1825 East Latona Road offers parking.
Does 1825 East Latona Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 East Latona Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 East Latona Road have a pool?
No, 1825 East Latona Road does not have a pool.
Does 1825 East Latona Road have accessible units?
No, 1825 East Latona Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 East Latona Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 East Latona Road does not have units with dishwashers.
