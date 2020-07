1825 E SANDRA Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

*Seller Willing To Pay up to $5,000 towards buyers closing cost* Turn Key home waiting for new owners. Home features cozy family room with eat in kitchen. Owners spared no expense in up keep. All Kitchen Appliances included. Owner replaced Roof, AC, Water Heater, Garage Door Opener and Sliding Door to backyard. Grass backyard with mountain views. Master bathroom remodeled 1 car garage with laundry. Great layout. Located minutes to 51/10/17 freeways. Your buyers will not be disappointed.