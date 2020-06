Amenities

Can be shown on Saturdays between 2-4 by appointments only. 3 bedrooms plus a loft at a great location across for PVCC, close to the 101 and 51 freeways. Recently updated home with fresh outside paint, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Cuddle up by the wood-burning fireplace, relax in the downstairs Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, read a book in the upstairs loft, or entertain guests in the backyard! Private backyard with 6 ft fence, master walk-in closet.