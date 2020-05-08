All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:46 PM

18229 North 31st Street

18229 North 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

18229 North 31st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3 bed 2 bath home has plenty of space for your family located on a lot with mature trees and shade. Located near 32nd St and Union Hills Dr!

To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. to view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18229 North 31st Street have any available units?
18229 North 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 18229 North 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
18229 North 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18229 North 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18229 North 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 18229 North 31st Street offer parking?
No, 18229 North 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 18229 North 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18229 North 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18229 North 31st Street have a pool?
No, 18229 North 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 18229 North 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 18229 North 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18229 North 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18229 North 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18229 North 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18229 North 31st Street has units with air conditioning.

