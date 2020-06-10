1822 N 16th Ave

Amenities
This 2 bedroom house is in a great location, in a historic neighborhood and is ready for a fast move in. Fully remodeled and updated 1930 home,Front porch and gorgeous entry door, Attached garage, Beautiful kitchen with highly upgraded cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, Gas range, Wood floors throughout, Lots of light, Washer, dryer and refrigerator stay, Granite and Travertine at bath - Large yard with block fence and RV gate - Covered patio - 10 X 15 separate storage/laundry/workshop building. Landscaping included.