1822 N 16th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 2 bedroom house is in a great location, in a historic neighborhood and is ready for a fast move in. Fully remodeled and updated 1930 home,Front porch and gorgeous entry door, Attached garage, Beautiful kitchen with highly upgraded cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, Gas range, Wood floors throughout, Lots of light, Washer, dryer and refrigerator stay, Granite and Travertine at bath - Large yard with block fence and RV gate - Covered patio - 10 X 15 separate storage/laundry/workshop building. Landscaping included.