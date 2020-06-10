All apartments in Phoenix
1822 N 16th Ave

1822 North 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1822 North 16th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Fairview Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom house is in a great location, in a historic neighborhood and is ready for a fast move in. Fully remodeled and updated 1930 home,Front porch and gorgeous entry door, Attached garage, Beautiful kitchen with highly upgraded cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, Gas range, Wood floors throughout, Lots of light, Washer, dryer and refrigerator stay, Granite and Travertine at bath - Large yard with block fence and RV gate - Covered patio - 10 X 15 separate storage/laundry/workshop building. Landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 N 16th Ave have any available units?
1822 N 16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 N 16th Ave have?
Some of 1822 N 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 N 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1822 N 16th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 N 16th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 N 16th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1822 N 16th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1822 N 16th Ave offers parking.
Does 1822 N 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 N 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 N 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 1822 N 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1822 N 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1822 N 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 N 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 N 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.

