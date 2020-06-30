18201 North 19th Lane

Amenities

garage air conditioning game room extra storage range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport game room parking garage

Why just Rent when you can OWN!!! NO bank qualifying! Bad Credit OK!



This beautiful home is available for $3,900 Down and $1575 monthly.



This beautiful 3 bedroom Family Home is a great starter home in the central/north Phoenix area with a fenced back yard with extra storage space.



ARE YOU HANDY?? This HUGE attached garage can be converted into a bedroom, a game room with some drywall and paint...Blank Canvas for you to make it what you have always wanted!



It has over 2000 sq ft of space! It is move in ready. Very close to restaurants, stores, local grocery stores! Quick Hwy Access to i-17 and 101!



Drive by the Home Today and Call or text today for more information.



DRIVE BY TODAY!!



Details:



Central A/C

3b/ 2ba Family Home

Fenced Yard

Huge lot

Extra storage space

Close to Local Stores



Drive by the Home Today and Call or text today for application and more information.



