18201 North 19th Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:35 AM

18201 North 19th Lane

18201 North 19th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18201 North 19th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
game room
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
garage
Why just Rent when you can OWN!!! NO bank qualifying! Bad Credit OK!

This beautiful home is available for $3,900 Down and $1575 monthly.

This beautiful 3 bedroom Family Home is a great starter home in the central/north Phoenix area with a fenced back yard with extra storage space.

ARE YOU HANDY?? This HUGE attached garage can be converted into a bedroom, a game room with some drywall and paint...Blank Canvas for you to make it what you have always wanted!

It has over 2000 sq ft of space! It is move in ready. Very close to restaurants, stores, local grocery stores! Quick Hwy Access to i-17 and 101!

Drive by the Home Today and Call or text today for more information.

DRIVE BY TODAY!!

Details:

Central A/C
3b/ 2ba Family Home
Fenced Yard
Huge lot
Extra storage space
Close to Local Stores

Drive by the Home Today and Call or text today for application and more information.

DRIVE BY TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18201 North 19th Lane have any available units?
18201 North 19th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18201 North 19th Lane have?
Some of 18201 North 19th Lane's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18201 North 19th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18201 North 19th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18201 North 19th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18201 North 19th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18201 North 19th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18201 North 19th Lane offers parking.
Does 18201 North 19th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18201 North 19th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18201 North 19th Lane have a pool?
No, 18201 North 19th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18201 North 19th Lane have accessible units?
No, 18201 North 19th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18201 North 19th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18201 North 19th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

