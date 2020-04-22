18201 North 19th Lane

Amenities

October 1st SPECIAL - $500 DISCOUNT



Why just Rent when you can OWN!!! NO bank qualifying! Bad Credit OK! Your Job is your credit!!! This beautiful home is available for $3,900 Down with $1575 monthly investment. This beautiful 3 bedroom Family Home is a great starter home in the central/north Phoenix area with a fenced back yard with extra storage space. PLUS it has 2 BONUS rooms!! It has over 2000 sq ft of space! No HOA. It is move in ready. Very close to restaurants, stores, local grocery stores! Quick Hwy Access!



Details:



Central A/C

3b/ 2ba Family Home

Fenced Yard

Huge lot

Extra storage space

Close to Local Stores



