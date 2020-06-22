All apartments in Phoenix
1813 South 63rd Drive

Location

1813 South 63rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath beautiful home with a pool in Phoenix! Large two-story home in a great location! 3 bedrooms located upstairs,1 bedroom,office downstairs! Good sized kitchen with refrigerator!! Nice back yard with a pool! Easy freeway access! Pool service included!! One small pet 25lbs and under upon owner approval. Don't let this one pass you by!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix .
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 South 63rd Drive have any available units?
1813 South 63rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1813 South 63rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 South 63rd Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 South 63rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 South 63rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1813 South 63rd Drive offer parking?
No, 1813 South 63rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1813 South 63rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 South 63rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 South 63rd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1813 South 63rd Drive has a pool.
Does 1813 South 63rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 South 63rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 South 63rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 South 63rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 South 63rd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 South 63rd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
