1813 South 63rd Drive

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



4 bedroom, 2.5 bath beautiful home with a pool in Phoenix! Large two-story home in a great location! 3 bedrooms located upstairs,1 bedroom,office downstairs! Good sized kitchen with refrigerator!! Nice back yard with a pool! Easy freeway access! Pool service included!! One small pet 25lbs and under upon owner approval. Don't let this one pass you by!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix .

