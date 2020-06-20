1812 W CLAREMONT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Large 3 bedroom in the beautiful Continental Villas West! This SPACIOUS is situated on cul-de-sac lot steps away from community pool~Appointments are NEW mixed w/Mid Century Modern~LARGE formal living room, formal dining room or office niche, 2 good-size bedrooms downstairs w/full bath~QUIRKY Kitchen is trendy & unique~ALL flooring BRAND-NEW~2nd floor master-suite w/NO disappointments~Private backyard w/ red-brick-pavers & TWO-DEDICATED-COVERED parking spaces~ALL windows have SECURITY-SHUTTERS! Walking distance to the light rail, quiet community w/TWO sparkling pools, one-heated pool & spa + fitness center~Community is quiet, quaint & super-nice w/long-term residents & few rentals~HURRY this one won't last!600 minimum credit -score, 3 times mo. rent as mo. income, NO evictions!