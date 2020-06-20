All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

1812 W CLAREMONT Street

1812 West Claremont Street · (602) 672-0872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1812 West Claremont Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Large 3 bedroom in the beautiful Continental Villas West! This SPACIOUS is situated on cul-de-sac lot steps away from community pool~Appointments are NEW mixed w/Mid Century Modern~LARGE formal living room, formal dining room or office niche, 2 good-size bedrooms downstairs w/full bath~QUIRKY Kitchen is trendy & unique~ALL flooring BRAND-NEW~2nd floor master-suite w/NO disappointments~Private backyard w/ red-brick-pavers & TWO-DEDICATED-COVERED parking spaces~ALL windows have SECURITY-SHUTTERS! Walking distance to the light rail, quiet community w/TWO sparkling pools, one-heated pool & spa + fitness center~Community is quiet, quaint & super-nice w/long-term residents & few rentals~HURRY this one won't last!600 minimum credit -score, 3 times mo. rent as mo. income, NO evictions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 W CLAREMONT Street have any available units?
1812 W CLAREMONT Street has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 W CLAREMONT Street have?
Some of 1812 W CLAREMONT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 W CLAREMONT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1812 W CLAREMONT Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 W CLAREMONT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1812 W CLAREMONT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1812 W CLAREMONT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1812 W CLAREMONT Street does offer parking.
Does 1812 W CLAREMONT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 W CLAREMONT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 W CLAREMONT Street have a pool?
Yes, 1812 W CLAREMONT Street has a pool.
Does 1812 W CLAREMONT Street have accessible units?
No, 1812 W CLAREMONT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 W CLAREMONT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 W CLAREMONT Street has units with dishwashers.
