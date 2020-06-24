1808 E MISSOURI Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage yoga

Very special home including a detached bedroom / home office / art studio / hair salon /extra garage or even yoga studio! Physicians it's only 3 miles to CHS, 6 to Banner, 7 to St Lukes, 8 to airport and downtown. This home has been remodeled to the nines. You won't believe the flooring and accents throughout. Far too much to list here so please see the features under the DOCUMENTS TAB. This 4 bedroom estate is absolutely turn-key and completely updated with a soft contemporary flair and a redesigned kitchen that's absolutely to die for. Check out the classy cabinetry, counters, fixtures, and upgraded appliances. It sits on an irrigated 1/3 acre lot and has two separate garages that will hold 3+ cars + toys, circular drive, alley access in the rear and RV parking.