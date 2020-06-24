All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:28 AM

1808 E MISSOURI Avenue

1808 East Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1808 East Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Very special home including a detached bedroom / home office / art studio / hair salon /extra garage or even yoga studio! Physicians it's only 3 miles to CHS, 6 to Banner, 7 to St Lukes, 8 to airport and downtown. This home has been remodeled to the nines. You won't believe the flooring and accents throughout. Far too much to list here so please see the features under the DOCUMENTS TAB. This 4 bedroom estate is absolutely turn-key and completely updated with a soft contemporary flair and a redesigned kitchen that's absolutely to die for. Check out the classy cabinetry, counters, fixtures, and upgraded appliances. It sits on an irrigated 1/3 acre lot and has two separate garages that will hold 3+ cars + toys, circular drive, alley access in the rear and RV parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue have any available units?
1808 E MISSOURI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue have?
Some of 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1808 E MISSOURI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue offers parking.
Does 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue have a pool?
No, 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 E MISSOURI Avenue has units with dishwashers.
